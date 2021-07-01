KRATZERVILLE — The Daniel and Lydia Hollenbach Family Reunion which was to be held Sunday, July 11, in Zion’s Grove, Kratzerville, has been canceled.
MIDDLEBURG — The Martin and Plura Klingler Family Reunion (from Kratzerville area) held Sunday, July 11, at “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, meat, drink, and table settings. Also, an item for bingo. Info: 570-374-5535.
KREAMER — The 75th William and Sara Spigelmyer Family Reunion will be held at noon, Sunday, July 18, at Walter’s Grove, Kreamer.
MIDDLEBURG — The George and Annie Wagner Family Reunion (from Beaver Springs area) will be held Sunday, July 18, at “Erdley’s” Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite picnic foods, meat, drink, table settings. Also, bring a nice wrapped item for a game. Info: 570-374-5535.
DORNSIFE — The Reiner Reunion will be held Sunday, July 18, at Himmel’s Church social hall, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife. Fried chicken, water, coffee, iced tea will be provided. However, other meat dishes are welcome. Bring a covered dish and dessert to share and your own place settings. Masks are not required and it is up to each individual to wear or not to wear a mask. There is a possibility that not everyone attending will have been vaccinated.