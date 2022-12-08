Frank and Kristin Stahl say they are thankful the Here. For Good. program is available during the holidays.
The Mifflinburg couple are raising their 2 1/2-year-old daughter on two paychecks but said they still struggle to make ends meet.
“Christmas is usually a rough time for us because of the extra expenses,” said Kristin Stahl. “This year is even worse.”
Said Frank Stahl, “Every time we go to buy something, everything is more expensive.”
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.2 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
The Stahls have signed up for the program every year since their daughter was born.
“Our daughter is able to have a Christmas even though we’re going through this” difficulty, Kristin Stahl said.
“Our goal is to be self-sufficient,” she said.
“What I want is to be able to pay my bills and be able to help someone else around the holidays.”
Until then, “I’m just thankful for the Salvation Army helping us with our Christmas.”