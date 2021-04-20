WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters team has announced the availability of fan cutouts for the upcoming season.
State-mandated capacity limits and social distancing will be in place for the Williamsport Crosscutters upcoming season.
All orders will be verified by the Williamsport Crosscutters. No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans, or other branding is allowed.
Fans who want to order a cutout can do so by visiting crosscutters.com. To have your cutout in the stands for Opening Night on May 25, orders must be placed by May 13. Orders will still be taken following until June 30 and cutouts will continue to be added throughout the season.