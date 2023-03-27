Fannie J. Mast, 96, of Lewisburg since 1970, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Hillsdale Hospital in Hillsdale, Michigan.
She was born Nov. 21, 1926, in New Wilmington, a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Lizzie Ann Byler. On Nov. 18, 1945, she married Jacob D. Mast Jr., who proceeded her in death on Aug. 15, 2006.
Fannie was a member of the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
She was employed at JPM, Co., Lewisburg, and as a cook at the Victorian Lady, and Vic’s Pub, Lewisburg, retiring at age 85. Fannie’s specialty was making soups, especially Lobster Bisque. She loved baking pies for family, friends and fundraisers.
Surviving are five children, Andy (Mary) of Lewisburg, Daniel of Milton, Eli (Jane) of Mifflinburg, Sally (Glenn) Stoll of Jonesville, Michigan, Joseph (Laurie) of Lewisburg; one sister, Sally J. Byler of Volant; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Patricia Turner; and three sisters and three brothers.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2, with the Rev. Daniel Hicks officiating.
Burial will be in the Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the “Building Fund” of the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
