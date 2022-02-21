Fannie T. McFall, 89, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 16, 1932, in Chapman Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Marshall “Shorty” and Violet (Moyer) Kauffman. On Nov. 16, 1957, she married George E. McFall Sr. who preceded her in death on May 27, 1999.
Fannie was a 1950 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
She retired from the Snyder County Board of Assistance Office in Selinsgrove.
Fannie was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove where she served as Chairperson of Health and Welfare and participated in God’s Grownups. She was also very active in the church Bible studies and numerous ministries of the church and the community.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 222. She had served as an advisory board member of the Salvation Army and was a member of the Junior Women’s Club.
Fannie enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles, phone calls with her sister, and traveling, especially to Lancaster.
She was a great cook and baker and was famous for her whoopie pies and coffee cakes.
Family was the most important thing in her life and her grandsons brought her the greatest pride and joy. She will be remembered as a great mother who deeply loved her children.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan McFall; a daughter-in-law, Patty McFall; two grandsons, Alex and Kevin McFall; a sister, Joyce Walshaw; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, George E. McFall Jr.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Fannie’s memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.