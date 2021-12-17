After a one-year bowl hiatus, Penn State's football team will play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on New Year's Day.
So far, local travel agents are seeing mixed results when it comes to Valley fans heading south to see the Nittany Lions' matchup with No. 22 Arkansas.
At Libety Travel in the Susquehanna Valley Mall, manager Trudy Lagerman said they've sold just a couple of packages, 3- to 4-day trips to Florida and all of them have been without game tickets.
"We haven't had a ton of interest yet," she said. "Because so many people around here have season tickets, they already have them. So we've sold three with hotel and airfare."
For Amie Miller at Miller Travel Agency in Middleburg, she said she's been surprised how many people are looking for packages without flights.
"Most of the people we've dealt with are driving," Miller said of the roughly 1,100-mile trip. "So we are selling packages that include hotel, tailgate and transfer (to the stadium). We've had quite a few calls."
Miller said a two-night package most have been interested in runs about $695 a person.
Lagerman said finding a direct flight to St. Petersburg means leaving from Baltimore or Philadelphia. Any other starting point — Harrisburg, State College, Avoca — means a connector somewhere, she said.
A 3- to 4-night package, including airfare and hotel is between $1,000-$1,500 Lagerman said.
Tickets for the game are available on most online ticket sites. As of Thursday, tickets will run anywhere from $80 in the upper deck to $1,000 for lower level or club seats.
StubHub's lowest price for the game was $108 for seats up the upper bowl, with club-level seats running fro $750 to $1000.
Ticketmaster had seats as low as $80 each, while Seat Geek's prices ran from, $98 to $305 on Thursday.
"There are diehard Penn State fans that never miss a game," Miller said. "I have clients I know are coming in no matter where Penn State is playing."
Lagerman and Miller said Penn State fans are always interested in traveling to bowl games, but even a trip to Florida in the middle of winter following no bowl trip in 2020 won't rival and Penn State appearance in the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions last appeared there in Janauary 2017, following the 2016 season.
"We have had some interested this year, but it's nothing like the Rose Bowl," Miller said. "People still want to go, but for the Rose Bowl, nothing rivals it. They are chartering planes to get people out there."
"This definitely isn't like the Rose Bowl," Lagerman said. "Nothing is. We sold more packages when they played in Ireland (2014) than any other bowl game except for the Rose Bowl."
Lagerman recommends customers buy insurance in case of sickness or another reason and said the company Liberty deals with does cover known pandemics like COVID-19.
The matchup, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium, marks the first meeting between the two teams. It is Penn State's first bowl since the Cotton Bowl win at the end of the 2019 season. It is Arkansas’ first bowl appearance since 2016.
The game is scheduled for noon on Jan 1. It will be televised on ESPN2.