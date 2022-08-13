Those who know, know. They know to be in Lewisburg on Wednesdays, downtown Selinsgrove and Danville on Saturdays, or the Sunbury Market House on Friday and Saturdays.
At those locations, and other small stops along the roads that bisect this area, farmers’ markets and stands remain a big hit. At a time when the cost of food continues to rise exponentially, these local shops offer affordable, accessible, delicious and fresh options.
They also offer a boost to the local economy since most of the stands are filled with goods from local farms, often as fresh as fresh gets. And in today’s inflationary market, it’s tough to beat $5 for a large basket of freshly picked tomatoes or peaches.
Many of these same local farms provide produce to local grocery chains as well, another boost to the local economy to both the farm and the workers at the chains.
Something always seems to draw some to a market.
A recent study by the Penn State Cooperative Extension estimates that the more than 330 open-air farmers’ markets in the state generate more than $100 million in the 5- to 6-month window they traditionally operate. Brian F. Moyer, educational program associate and author of the study, estimated that farmers’ markets in the Valley generate more than $3.5 million locally.
Those are real numbers with real impact for a lot of people.
“They create jobs, help drive the local economy, and allow farms and food artisans to retain a much higher portion of the food dollar,” he said.
The Penn State Cooperative extension estimates that between the open-air farmers’ and smaller local stands, there are about 6,400 markets across Pennsylvania. They each offer something different. Some are simple and straightforward. Some pair with music and events.
In many small towns, they represent a time for gathering.
“Farmers’ markets are more than nice events in our communities,” Moyer said. “They are essential to our local food economy. Markets provide a common space for farms and food businesses to offer their products and incubate new businesses.”
A local boost by local people for local people. Sounds like a tough combination to beat.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.