Danville is known for forging the first railroad t-rail. It was smelted in 1845.
It’s the birthplace of Geisinger, which was founded in 1915.
Few people would consider it a fashion hotbed.
That hasn’t stopped Ayana Ife from choosing the Susquehanna Valley town as the home for her fashion design business — which includes a sustainable sportswear brand called Ayana Active. She moved from New York to Danville about a year ago
Ife’s goal is to dress “women who are underserved in the U.S. Clothing that reveals less of their skin, and they do this because of their values. Could be religious, could be weight, could be wanting to protect their skin from the sunlight. Whatever it is I want to represent them.”
Her studio is in the DRIVE incubator on Railroad Street. Ife’s routine, of late, includes help from Bucknell University sophomore Stanley Gai, an engineering student.
“She presented her pitch and we discovered some potential improvements she could make on the market research part,” Gai said. I was on board immediately, it is rare to find start-up ideas that are innovative and practical at the same time.”
Gai is helping Ife use social statistics and surveys and analyze transaction data.
The student’s aid is a good example of why Ife — who learned how to sew from her mother at age six and sold her first garment at age 7 — has set up shop in Danville.
The DRIVE incubator and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are just two of many tools available to business owners in the Danville area, a selling point for Ife.
“When I came to Danville, I found that there are a lot of business resources,” Ife said, and the borough life allowed her to balance her life.
The incubator and SBDC helped Ife put together a business plan.
SBDC paired Gai with Ife in a partnership that aids the business owner and gives the student engaging, impactful real-world experience.
Director Steven Stumbris said the SBDC has been linking students with entrepreneurs for more than 40 years.
In the next 100 years, Danville will still be known for the t-rail and Geisinger. With the opportunities available to entrepreneurs and businesses in the region, it’s anybody’s guess what could be added to the list.