Ten people were forced out from a Mount Pleasant Mills home Friday when a fast-moving fire tore through the two-story structure.
Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Bill Brown said a passerby noticed the fire at about 12:20 p.m. and helped several residents out of the multi-family home at 44 Millrace Road owned by Earl Courtney.
The fire appears to have started on the front porch and "does not appear to be suspicious," he said.
A state police fire marshal is investigating, Brown said.
High winds "hampered the efforts" of firefighters who responded from several counties. "The roof was completely burned off. The first and second floors only had smoke and water damage," Brown said.
Some of the displaced occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross and others are being helped by relatives, Brown said.