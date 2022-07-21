Faye A. Snook, 88, of Walk Snook Road, McClure, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her daughters home in Milton.
She was born Sept. 26, 1933, in McClure, a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Arnold) Klingler. She was married to James A. Snook who preceded her in death in 1989.
Faye attended McClure High school.
She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm throughout her life.
Faye was a member of the Bannerville C&MA Church.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always welcomed all into her home.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Jane Snook, James and Sharon Snook and Wayne and Ruth Snook, all of McClure; two daughters and one son-in-law, Carol Woolsey of Milton and Susan and Steve Yakamook of McClure; 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Dallas Klingler; and two sisters, Betty Rager and Joanne Hall.
She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, one great-grandson, four brothers and three sisters.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Muckel officiating.
Burial will follow in the Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank UPMC Hospice and friends who helped to care for her during this time.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Bannerville C&MA Church, 7502 Stage Road, McClure, PA 17841 or to the Bannerville Fire Company, 7547 Stage Road, McClure, PA 17841.