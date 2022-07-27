Faye E. Kreitzer, 95, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal life Monday, July 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 24, 1926, in her grandparent’s home in Mount Pleasant Mills, the daughter of the late Edward Willow and Lottie (Brosius) Willow. She married the love of her life, Raymond T. Kreitzer on Nov. 10, 1945, having celebrated 51 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1996.
Faye attended the Reichenbach’s School in Mount Pleasant Mills. She worked for a sewing factory in Richfield. She was a member of the Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church, a member of the Port Trevorton Fire Company Auxiliary, and the Senior Action Center in Selinsgrove. She loved the time she spent with her family and enjoyed cooking meals for them.
Faye is survived by her children, Robert Kreitzer and his wife Freda of Selinsgrove, Larry Kreitzer and his wife Cathy of Port Trevorton, Nancy Klock and her husband Chris of Bloomsburg, Carol Boyer and Bonnie Shetter, both of Selinsgrove, Florence Schrey and her husband Mike of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren, Michelle Kreitzer of Selinsgrove, Kyle Kreitzer of Port Trevorton, Bradley Kreitzer of Liverpool, Brett Schrey and his wife Katie of Lewisburg, Courtney Schrey and her husband Noah of Selinsgrove, Kelly Hankinson and her husband Nate of Oakdale; nine great-grandchildren, Brittney Tremblay and her husband Matt, Dalton and Dylan Kreitzer, Maggie and Nora Schrey, Leah and Natalie Raker, and Ethan and Walker Hankinson; and her loving caregivers who provided excellent care and were kind and giving, Judith Sledge and Lisa Mitchell.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Faye was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James Boyer of Selinsgrove; a sister, Erma Houseworth; a brother, Lawrence Willow; and two siblings in infancy.
A viewing will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Robert Doll officiating.
Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.