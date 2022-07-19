Faylene F. Rothermel, 91, of 264 Rothermel Lane, Mifflinburg, since 1949, entered into rest at 11 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Alvin and Grace (Vonada) Zechman. On May 1, 1949, she married Earl A. Rothermel, who preceded her in death April 13, 2021.
Faylene was a 1948 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, word searches, and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Earl loved traveling to Florida for the winter months.
Faylene was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Lewisburg.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Barry E. and Teresa Rothermel of Mifflinburg; three daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth and Jay Ravert, Carol and Gary Kreisher, and Susan and Scott Flood, all of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren, Steven Kreisher, Tim Kreisher, Andrew Rothermel, Heidi Rothermel Heintzelman, Kellie Rothermel Southers, Matthew Getz, Eric Rothermel, and Brady Getz; and 12 great-grandchildren, Katie, Tyler and Kylie Rothermel, Connor, Carly, Dan, and Emily Kreisher, Payson and Parker Southers, Isla and Roman Getz, and Lena Heintzelman; one brother, Dale and Marie Zechman of Millmont; two sisters, Phyllis Sholter of Lewisburg and Dorothy Gilkey of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Dorothy Zechman; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Sholter and Arnold Gilkey.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, in Hartleton Cemetery with the Rev. Harry Harter, officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.