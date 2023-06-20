More than one million American women enter menopause each year and a significant portion, 75-80 percent, experience hot flashes and night sweats. To date, one of the only treatment options has been hormone replacement therapy. But in mid-May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the non-hormonal drug Fezolinetant, under the brand name Veozah, for the treatment of hot flashes and night sweats. The drug was developed by Astellas Pharma.
Dr. Sandra Culbertson, a Urogynecologist and Chair of Geisinger’s Women and Children’s Institute said the new drug approval is exciting, because options were limited previously.
She said, “This is the first time we’ve had a drug in this category that works in this way that’s been approved to treat hot flashes.”
She said the typical age for the onset of menopause is 51 or 52. Vasomotor symptoms, or hot flashes and night sweats, occur in roughly 75 percent of women going through menopause, according to the North American Menopause Society (NAMS). The FDA gave an even higher percentage: 80 percent.
The FDA said in its release, “Veozah is the first neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor antagonist approved by the FDA to treat moderate to severe hot flashes from menopause. It works by binding to and blocking the activities of the NK3 receptor, which plays a role in the brain’s regulation of body temperature.”
Culbertson explained, “It works with a receptor in the brain that regulates temperature, so it prevents the hot flashes. Hot flashes are clearly a bothersome sign of menopause, but they’re not the only sign of menopause. This really only works on hot flashes; it doesn’t work on sleep disturbance or mental fogginess…and other issues like osteoporosis,” Culbertson cautioned. She said it could be used in conjunction with other drugs to address additional symptoms.
Culbertson said the onset time for the drug is relatively quick, so women will see relief soon after taking it, but the symptoms will return if the drug is stopped.
A yearlong safety trial with more than 1,800 participants found that most side effects of Fezolinetant were mild or moderate, according to results published in April 2023 in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Culbertson agreed, saying that headaches were the most common side effect. According to the study, headaches were experienced by about 9 percent of people taking Fezolinetant, similar to the proportion of participants on placebo with this symptom. Culbertson said the drug was fast-tracked by the FDA, which gives her reassurance, indicating that few side effects were noted in trials.
The underlying cause of hot flashes remains a mystery.
Culbertson said, “No one really understands why, but it probably has something to do with temperature regulation. And when the hormone levels are not balanced, that area of your brain called the hypothalamus sends signals to heat up the body.”
An alternative to menopausal drugs is hormone replacement therapy, which has undergone much research about the risks versus the benefits.
She said, “There was a scare in the 1990s that maybe these drugs were harmful and we shouldn’t use them. But subsequent data has really shown in healthy select patients, it’s actually really beneficial on many, many levels. It depends on their situation, whether or not they’ve had a hysterectomy or not. It may just be estrogen alone or it may be estrogen and progesterone. And typically, we want to start medications for the hormonal medications for menopause within the first two years of menopausal symptoms.”
She continued, “When you look at hormone replacement therapy, which is covered by most insurance companies, it does help the hot flashes, but also the sleep disturbance that some people have. With menopause, it protects against osteoporosis or the thinning of the bones, and then also the dryness of the genital area that many women get after menopause too.”
She said the primary concern most physicians will have with this new drug will be the cost, which is $550 a month and is not covered by insurance.
“When something is newly-FDA-approved, it takes a while for the insurance companies to make that decision [about coverage],” she said.
Despite the cost, Culbertson said it is always helpful to have a new tool in the toolbox in the treatment of menopausal symptoms and is optimistic about its impact.