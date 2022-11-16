The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost its home opener to Fairleigh Dickinson, 62-49, Wednesday.
The Knights raced out to 27-5 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and 75 percent shooting overall in the period.
The Bison outscored Fairleigh Dickinson (2-1) 44-35 the rest of the way thanks in large part to a strong performance from Emma Shaffer. Shaffer scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, including five on the offensive end. She was the only Bucknell (0-3) player to reach double figures in scoring.
The Knights had four players in double figures, led by 16 points from Chloe Wilson, who also posted a team-high seven rebounds and drew nine fouls.
The Bison got to within eight points (50-42) early in the fourth quarter following a basket by Shaffer, but Ella Fajardo answered with a 3-pointer for Fairleigh Dickinson to push the lead back to double figures.