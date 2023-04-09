Have you ever heard of, or experienced, “group think” mentality? That is somewhat of a loaded question, in that it is hard to live in the world today and not experience group think. “Group think” is an action in which everyone in the group feels the same way about topics and subjects being addressed. It often happens in politics, social groups, and yes, even in churches.
An example would be, if you are a member of a certain group or organization — and everyone thinks and feels exactly the same way on a topic or a decision — never dissenting or changing course for fear of alienating themselves from the support of everyone else in the group. Often, I will hear people talk about churches, grouping them together as acting one way or another, whether defined by who they welcome, who they serve, or how they judge others.
In society today, groups and organizations can sometimes use fear to drive individuals into “group think” mentality. If someone can convince us we ought to be afraid of someone else, or afraid of an idea, or something potentially happening to them as a result — getting us to agree with them — they may use any means necessary to bring the group together in their favor.
In thinking about Easter, the resurrection of our Savior, Christ Jesus, as we and many faith communities have explored this week, we have read and heard stories from the Christian Bible of the “group think” mentality that it took to kill Jesus. Jesus challenged societal and church rules of the day, touching and ministering to those whom the church and society had rallied together to be against, to push aside or fear.
Leaders of the day tried to make Jesus out to be a hypocrite — some calling him an evil magician or false prophet — warning people to stay away from him because listening to him would separate them from God, fear-driven “group think.” As you reread the four Gospel stories of Jesus’ arrest, trial, death, and resurrection, you may discover, as I have anew this past week, something of the “group think” and fear that killed Jesus. However, something that jumped out in this text for me in a way it hasn’t in the past, was that while crowds began to gather around Jesus to hear his teaching and preaching, to be healed and follow a new law of love, he never used any type of fear tactic to draw people in.
Jesus never said, “Stay away from your brothers and sisters who are different than you or you will be forever lost.” Jesus never said, “If you don’t love me you will be exiled, if you don’t judge others by your own understanding of me, there’s no place for you at my table.” In fact, Jesus just said to love God and love one another and all else will be fulfilled. In fact, there were no more details or restrictions — only living examples. and none of the living examples of Jesus’ words or actions included judgment, fear and hate of others. Jesus’ table was usually filled with those most unlike one another, and never a word about fear.
So, how did Jesus do it? How was it that crowds wanted to see him, be touched by him, healed by him, know more about him? How did that happen if it wasn’t by fear, fear that had been used for centuries before he was born and fear that is prevalent in many ways today? And this is what struck me anew this year in this season: Jesus spoke to and treated every person as sacred worth. Not as a group, but as individuals. He looked into the eyes of those in need. He got close enough to touch them or them to touch him, and he let everyone he came in contact with know him without pretense or exception or fear. He just loved them where they were. It got him killed.
God knew it would.
Yet God still sent him to show us there is another way other than hate and fear and unrest. Jesus’ way of living and loving — and showing great respect to all — made others fear — ironically — they would lose their power over others. Jesus’ mere living made others fear because he lived differently.
Oh, how often are we afraid of those who live differently? How often do we try to convince neighbor and family that we can’t tolerate “different” or else it will separate us from the one we say we follow? Unfortunately, a portion of our society operates this way — teaching, preaching, and segregating through fear.
In my own limited knowledge of what I have come to understand anew in this year, in this season, is that “group think,” driven by fear, killed Jesus. God’s love and hope for us all, sent Jesus to us knowing his life would end in a torturous death brought on by fear. God’s grace and love for us raised Jesus from the dead. I believe with great hope that we will come to know and understand Jesus one-on-one as individuals and that this love and grace will draw us together, not tear us apart. Jesus taught love for all, not just for the ones who feared as we feared, or hated as we hated, but love for all was the way to a life of peace — not fear.
Christ died trying to show us all how to live in love. Christ arose, giving us all hope that living in love will lead us to a place and a peace that surpasses all understanding, here, now, and forever. Fear did not and will not have the last word. Love had the last word almost 2,000 years ago. Love still has the last word today! If you profess to be a Christian, if you want to follow Christ, then stay focused on the one you follow and let this day we celebrate, forever change us, forever teach us, to live in the love Christ taught us.
Fear killed. Love resurrected. Choose wisely. Happy Easter!
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org