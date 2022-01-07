With cold temperatures making it tougher to spend long periods outside, what’s a nature lover to do for entertainment? Why not put out a bird feeder?
Backyard bird feeding is a very popular pastime throughout the Susquehanna Valley and beyond, and has been practiced for generations. Some folks really get wrapped up in it, positioning multiple feeders of assorted varieties in hopes of attracting a wide number of different species.
Here at our home, I typically use one or two hanging feeders, a suet feeder and a platform feeder — all of which have proven to attract a multitude of song birds. While I’ve experimented with a number of different feed mixes, I’ve found that at our location sunflower seeds have proven to be both effective as well as reasonably priced and easily attainable.
How long will it take for the local bird population to discover your newly placed feeder? I suppose it will depend on location, but I have found that at our country home birds will be visiting within a couple of hours, and quite often within fifteen minutes of our first filling of the season. Typical visitors include a wide variety of sparrows, along with doves, juncos, blue jays, cardinals, nuthatch, wood peckers and others. Occasionally even a squirrel or cottontail rabbit will stop by for quick bite. Predatory species such as hawks and free-roaming cats have also been attracted to our feeders, not consuming seed, but taking advantage of the feeding songbirds, occasionally preying upon the unsuspecting. While we do our best to discourage such visitors, the best thing you can do is place your feeders in areas that offer escape cover for your feathered friends. Nature is nature though, and some predator activity is simply to be expected.
Many folks choose to use attractive decorative feeders, but the truth is bird feeding can be as simple as spreading seed on the ground or across a stump or on a stone.
If you have youngsters at home, I know a great project they will not only enjoy, but can prove educational as well. First, have the kids gather a few pinecones. Using string or yarn, make a loop near the fat end of the pinecone so that the cone can be hung from a tree limb much as you would hang a Christmas ornament.
After the loop is fastened to the pine cone, have the kids spread a mixture of peanut butter and shortening onto the cone, covering it completely. This can get a little messy, but the kids love it and it can easily be cleaned up with a little hot water. After the cone is covered with the peanut butter and shortening mixture, roll the cones in birdseed until well covered. Allow the cones to rest a few moments and then hang them from trees or shrubs around your home.
Once the feeders are in place, you and the children can observe what birds are attracted. If you wish, you can have children make a journal of birds they see. To make it even more fun, consider employing a pair of binoculars and a bird identification book to keep the little ones entertained.
If you don’t have any pinecones, try using an apple, a stick, or even a cardboard paper towel spindle. All have been tried by ingenious parents looking to entertain youngsters, while helping them to develop an interest in nature.
Whether you are 8 or 88, odds are good that watching the local songbirds will put a smile on your face and help to pass these cold winter days.