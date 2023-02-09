The Daily Item
When Phyllis Jones started her family with the birth of her first son, Paul Beachel, in 1966, she had no idea just how significant Feb. 11 would be to her and her family.
Following her son, Phyllis went on to have three daughters; Penny Beachel (Lloyd), Candy Beachel (Foust), and Tammy Beachel (Leon). The significance of the date of Feb. 11 began with Penny. Penny’s daughter, Sabrina McHenry, gave birth to Phyllis’ great grandson, Keagan McHenry, on Feb. 11, 2009.
Paul’s daughter, Tricia Heiser, also gave birth to a great granddaughter, Sophia Heiser, on Feb. 11, 2013. Candy’s daughter, Krislyn Grey gave birth to a third great grandchild, Lynken Grey, on Feb. 11, 2021.
Tammy’s daughter, Nina Leon, gave birth five weeks prematurely to a great granddaughter, Haley Taggert, on Feb. 12, 2022, missing the lucky day of Feb. 11 by approximately 12 hours.
Phyllis also has a grandson in law, Tadd Shultz, who was born on Feb. 11, 1992, and a niece, Sarah Swartz, who was born Feb. 11, 1963.