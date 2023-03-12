MONTOUR COUNTY
No reports filed in February
NORTHUMBERLAND
CVS Pharmacy #1606
Date: Feb. 24
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply restroom and mop sinks at the time of this inspection.
Alvin E. Long Post 504
Date: Feb. 10
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Box of chicken wings stored on top of keg of beer in walk-in cooler; 2. Women's restroom not provided with covered trash cans for feminine hygiene products; 3. Accumulation of grease and food particles on floor under deep fryers and grill.
Hometown Cafe LLC
Date: Feb. 10
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed ice cubes and stainless steel pads in the handwash sink. Handwash sink is to be open and accessible at all times to employees.
Line Mountain Elementary
Date: Feb. 10
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Light bulb in freezer was observed to not be properly shielded or shatter proof. Glass bulb was observed in fixture; 2. 2 spray bottles of chemicals observed not labeled as to contents in the dishwasher room.
Line Mountain High School
Date: Feb. 10
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed ice buildup in the walk-in freezers and dripping on protected food. Alerted manager to protected food packages; 2. No hand wash reminder signs posted at hand sinks in kitchen; Ceiling air diffusers along service line and wall fan in dishwasher room was observed to be dusty and is in need of cleaning; 4. 3 spray bottles in prep area observed not being labeled in working containers.
Buzz's Pizza & Sub Shop
Date: Feb. 8
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. No detergent sanitizer for proper use of 2-compartment sink. Need test strips to match the detergent/sanitizer also; 2. Rest room door is not self-closing.
Turbotville Elementary School
Date: Feb. 8
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Accumulation of heavy dust on hood filters above cooklines.
Warrior Run High School
Date: Feb. 8
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed past an AVB without a bleeder valve.
Warrior Run Middle School
Date: Feb. 8
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
James F. Baugher Elementary School
Date: Feb. 3
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
Milton Junior/Senior High School
Date: Feb. 3
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
Asian Express
Date: Feb. 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
SNYDER COUNTY
Dollar General #19800
Date: Feb. 24
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
Selinsgrove Area High School
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed plastic handles on tongs having cracks and are no longer easily cleanable. Also observed butter knives with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; 2. No signs or posters posted at the handwash sinks in the food prep area and employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Selinsgrove Area Middle School
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils that were constructed with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; 2. Food facility does not have available QAC sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; 3. Observed dust buildup inside the exhaust vents of the dishwasher and also on the conduit/apparatus behind the machine; 4. Black and pink mold-like buildup observed on the right-hand side of the ice deflector plate inside the ice machine; 5. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the dishwasher area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Selinsgrove Elementary School
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; 2. Observed a crack in the large scoop that is used for dispensing the ice from the ice machine.
Aldi's #84
Date: Feb. 7
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed 4 dented cans of corn intended for sale in the food facility.
Domino's Pizza
Date: Feb. 7
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. 3 unlabeled spray bottles were observed as to what contents were in the bottles; 2. Employee toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; 3. Restroom door was left open, and the self closer for the door was disconnected.
The Hampton Inn
Date: Feb. 7
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; 2. The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by dishes being placed in the sink and not accessible at all times for employee use; 3. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat cream cheese packages without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet #016
Date: Feb. 7
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
Target #2439
Date: Feb. 7
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; 2. Accumulation of dust on the fan guards, sprinkler head, and ceiling observed in the produce cooler; 3. Chemical station installed on the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB without a bleeder valve.
Dollar General #23742
Date: Feb. 1
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
Dollar General #6852
Date: Feb. 1
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in display area and intended for use or sale in the food facility; 2. Live dog observed on the premise of the food facility in the sales area.
Family Dollar #28016
Date: Feb. 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in display area and intended for use or sale in the food facility.
UNION COUNTY
CVS #1604
Date: Feb. 17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom designated for the public to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Perkins Restaurant
Date: Feb. 17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in the ware washing area; 2. Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue (interior of sliding doors and atop dishwasher) and not cleaned frequently; 3. A food employee was observed touching * - a ready to eat food (cheese, biscuts) - with bare hands; 4. Observed single-service, single-use articles (take-out containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor; 5. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Department as required. Sous Vide soups prepared in this facility without a written HACCP plan.
Barnes & Noble Cafe at Bucknell
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed mold like substance on the ice harvest shield in the ice machine; 2. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed water leaking out of the ice machine. The drain-pipe is broken off from machine and draining onto the floor; 3. Floor in the back kitchen area (in front of the 3 door fridge) is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. The tile is in need of repair, it is broken and exposing the sub floor.
Bucknell University, 7th Street Cafe
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wet wiping cloths behind coffee bar, not being stored in sanitizer solution; 2. Sushi, Deli wraps, sandwiches, various salads were held at 49-51 °F, in the retail grab-n-go cold hold case, rather than 41°F or below as required. All items were removed and disposed of. Corrected on site.
Union Cellars
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in the bar area; 2. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Walmart #1644
Date: Feb. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in the bar area; 2. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
ALDI
Date: Feb. 9
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Corrected on site.
The Corner Store
Date: Feb. 9
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Prepackaged mac and potato salad are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement (physical address, phone number or e-mail.); 2. The prep table and hand wash sink are held up by raw wood 2x4's which are not smooth, non-absorbent resistant. They need to be painted or sealed.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Lewisburg
Date: Feb. 9
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.
La Case De Pizza, House of Pizza
Date: Feb. 9
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Some food items stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Single service foutain drink cup lids stored with drink contanct surfaces exposed to employee hand contact (store with drink contact surface down).
S&M Catering
Date: Feb. 9
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator.
Siam Restaurant & Bar
Date: Feb. 9
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed shelled eggs being stored above cooked chicken in the food prep refrigerator; 2. Food dispensing utensils in food prep area were stored in container with the handles facing down. They need to flip the utensils so the handle is facing upwards so the employees do not touch food contact surfaces. Corrected on site; 3. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution; 4. Observed bags of rice stored directly on the floor in the kitchen storage room (near dishwash station), rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 5. Observed mold-like substance on the harvest shield in the ice machine. Corrected on site; 6. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in dishwash area. They need to be placed up off the floor.
Lewisburg Delicatessen
Date: Feb. 7
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None.