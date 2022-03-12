exterior of Fizz City self-service soda station.)
VENNARI’S
Date of report: 02-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No Food Employee Certificate posted in public view.) 2(Buildup of oil and drop food residues on floor under storage racks in walk-in cooler.)
CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Consumer advisory missing on menus for steaks and burgers. Manager began correcting during inspection.) 2(Buildup from hands and food splatter on the exterior surfaces of some refrigerators at cookline.)
CITGO — QUICK SHOP #4
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate expired October 2021.)
GABLE HOUSE BAKERY
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAUREL MARKET
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE BLUE MOOSE
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY WEST END SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 02-11
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEAVER’S ICE CREAM LLC
Date of report: 02-10
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate available at this location expired in 2019. Owner will need to have an employee trained or provide updated certificate. Certificate to be posted in public view.) 2(Black mold-like residue along lip of the ice deflector plate in ice bin.)
DC COFFEE AND TEA COMPANY
Date of report: 02-07
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces of exhaust ventilation hood.) 2(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.)
WEIS MARKETS #197
Date of report: 02-07
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Swinging door in the meat processing area is roughened (paint missing) and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)
BOOMERANG’S BAR & GRILLE
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dark buildup from shoes on floor around equipment bases in areas of kitchen and dry storage room.) 2(Dust and soot buildup on hood filters in kitchen.)
BULL RUN TAP HOUSE
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed fish was not removed from vac-packaging while thawing under refrigeration as per label instructions.) 2(Buildup of old food splatter on wall near the trash can at cookline.)
SNAPPY’S #516
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 02-02
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None