VENNARI’S

Date of report: 02-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No Food Employee Certificate posted in public view.) 2(Buildup of oil and drop food residues on floor under storage racks in walk-in cooler.)

CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Consumer advisory missing on menus for steaks and burgers. Manager began correcting during inspection.) 2(Buildup from hands and food splatter on the exterior surfaces of some refrigerators at cookline.)

CITGO — QUICK SHOP #4

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate expired October 2021.)

GABLE HOUSE BAKERY

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAUREL MARKET

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE BLUE MOOSE

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY WEST END SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 02-11

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEAVER’S ICE CREAM LLC

Date of report: 02-10

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food Employee Certificate available at this location expired in 2019. Owner will need to have an employee trained or provide updated certificate. Certificate to be posted in public view.) 2(Black mold-like residue along lip of the ice deflector plate in ice bin.)

DC COFFEE AND TEA COMPANY

Date of report: 02-07

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces of exhaust ventilation hood.) 2(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.)

WEIS MARKETS #197

Date of report: 02-07

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Swinging door in the meat processing area is roughened (paint missing) and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)

BOOMERANG’S BAR & GRILLE

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dark buildup from shoes on floor around equipment bases in areas of kitchen and dry storage room.) 2(Dust and soot buildup on hood filters in kitchen.)

BULL RUN TAP HOUSE

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed fish was not removed from vac-packaging while thawing under refrigeration as per label instructions.) 2(Buildup of old food splatter on wall near the trash can at cookline.)

SNAPPY’S #516

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDYS #19116

Date of report: 02-02

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

