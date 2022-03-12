Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. Additional accumulations of a coating to an inch. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&