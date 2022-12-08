SELINSGROVE — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has approved $852,207 in federal funding for Selinsgrove Borough's planned Industrial Park Road's reconstruction.
The borough will be responsible for contributing $244,000 to receive the grant.
The funding is in addition to the $500,000 approved by ARC for the project in 2018.
The borough plans to widen Industrial Park Road to 30 feet, rebuild sections of the road and install storm sewer inlets and curb and gutter to aid in drainage.
Improving access to the road will support expansion lans of business in the industrial park and help attract new business.
Borough officials estimate the project will allow for the creation of 75 new jobs within three years of the completed road work.
— MARCIA MOORE