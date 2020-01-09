WILLIAMSPORT — The federal government moved to file for summary judgment in their favor in the ongoing lawsuit brought after a fatal 2015 plane crash in North Carolina.
Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt, U.S. Attorney David Freed and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Swauger filed the motion on Jan. 3.
"The undisputed evidence establishes that the pilot flew a complex, high-performance airplane in instrument weather conditions after being advised not to by his flight instructor, and lost control when the airplane’s autopilot system unexpectedly disengaged during a second attempted instrument approach to the airport," the attorneys wrote in court documents. "There is no reliable evidence that the pilot’s loss of control, or his inability to regain control, was caused by the air traffic controllers’ instructions, or their efforts to render assistance."
The Apfelbaums "have failed to identify a genuine issue of material fact for trial. The United States is entitled to judgment as a matter of law," the attorneys added.
The federal lawsuit was filed in November 2017 by Michael and Christy Apfelbaum’s children, which claimed the Federal Aviation Administration “air traffic control training on recognition and handling of emergencies” led to incorrect controller actions and likely aggravated Michael Apfelbaum’s disoriented state when the plane he was flying crashed and killed him, his wife, and her father, Clarence Imgrund, on Sept 7, 2015, near Kernersville, N.C.
The NTSB’s final report cited “the pilot’s loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation,” the probable cause. The controller’s deficient training led to “incorrect controller actions that likely aggravated the pilot’s spatial disorientation,” which was cited as a contributing factor, according to the NTSB report.
— THE DAILY ITEM