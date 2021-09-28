LEWISBURG — Federal corrections officers and other union members from U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg and Allenwood plan to picket Thursday morning to oppose the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Union members from the two prisons will picket along Route 15 in Lewisburg from 7 a.m. to noon. A similar demonstration will be held in Montgomery by union members employed at U.S. Penitentiary at Canaan, Federal Correctional Institutions at Schuylkill and Loretto.
Andy Kline, president of Local 148 at USP Lewisburg, said the picketers oppose the federal mandate that requires all staff in federal prisons to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 or they will be terminated.
"The national and local union were given absolutely no option to bargain over this mandate," Kline said. "Allowing the Union to bargain would have allowed options for staff to get the one and only FDA approved vaccine and many more possibilities."
He adds that staff worked for months during the pandemic, at times with inmates who had COVID-19 without vaccinations or proper equipment and while prisons are short-staffed.
"It was ok to put their lives daily in harms way but now because of a vaccine they may be fired," Kline said.
