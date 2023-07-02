Are you overwhelmed? You probably feel overwhelmed by the world around you; the news, your obligations, concerns about the future, and a number of other things big, and little. We tend to talk about this feeling of overwhelm as being a product of modern times. Our lives feel busier, demands on our attention feel more urgent, and the consequences of not keeping everything in order seem more dire. We imagine that times were simpler in the past, before social media, the internet, climate change, and the pandemic. All of those factors might be new, but the feeling of being overwhelmed is not. As we read in Ecclesiastes: “There is nothing new under the sun.”
One reminder of this comes from a collection of wisdom literature called Pirkei Avot, Ethics of the Sages. This five-chapter volume was likely compiled in the beginning of the Talmudic era, roughly 190 CE-220 CE. It represents advice from the second-century that often sounds very contemporary. One of my favorite quotes is from Chapter 2, verse 4: “Do not say that you will study when you have time; you may never have time.” The first time I read this, I laughed out loud. I could not imagine that the ancient rabbis understood the dangers of procrastination. I thought it more likely that they sat and studied all day without the distraction of modern times.
Clearly I was wrong. In their wisdom, they understood that people tend to get their priorities mixed up. They were telling us that if something is fulfilling and restorative (as they described the act of study) why would you put it on hold? The idea that a more perfect time may come, or the perfect opportunity has passed, is just something we tell ourselves. I know when I am feeling overwhelmed I start feeling like every single thing I have to do is the most important thing in the world and has to be done immediately. In those moments, I struggle to remind myself that it is time to step back and assess what is really going on. Not every text and e-mail needs to be answered immediately. Not every favor or request needs to be granted. The world will, in fact, continue to spin if I choose to not jump into action as if I were super-rabbi. More often than not, I am feeling pulled in every direction, except towards my own self-care. As my teacher, the more contemporary sage Sylvia Boornstein once wrote: “Don’t just do something, sit there!”
We all have very real demands on our time and energy. Sometimes you go from “whelmed” to “overwhelmed” in an instant. This is not new, nor is it always within our control. But sometimes it is. We are strongest when we remember that taking care of ourselves allows us to be strong enough to care for others. Even the rabbinic sages of the second century knew this, and the fact that we still read their words today shows us that they still have something to teach us.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.