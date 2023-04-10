The Daily Item
Emma Fetterman and Alex Hoover had plenty of help in leading their respective bowling teams to the Heartland Athletic Conference title this year — and in Fetterman’s case the state title.
When the postseason rolled around, they lifted their games up even more, shining at the Eastern Regional. For their efforts this year, Fetterman and Hoover are The Daily Item’s Bowlers of the Year.
Fetterman led Shikellamy to an unbeaten season and the squad’s fourth state title since 2017. She was the singles state runner-up and earned all-state honors for the third time.
The Tulane signee led the HAC in scoring average. Over 21 games this year, Fetterman averaged 231.19 pins per match, more than 25 pins higher than any other player in the conference. The toughest competition for the senior all-stater might have been from her own team, where five of the top seven single-game averages were Shikellamy bowlers this year.
Fetterman rolled the league’s second-best series — 749 — trailing Daily Item all-star Brooklyn Scholl’s 761. Fetterman had the league’s highest individual game, rolling a 280 — 11 strikes and a spare — over the course of the season as well.
Fetterman had a 692 series to lead Shikellamy at states in the team competition and had one of the two highest games during the singles competition — where she was the state runner-up as well.
Joining Fetterman on the girls’ first-team were Scholl and teammates Shanna Kimball, Makayla Grenell, regional singles champion Arianna Woodcock and Kennedy Rudy.
Hoover’s postseason performance is what separated him in a crowded field of boys.
Hoover’s regular-season average of 196.19 pins per game across 21 matches was 14th best over the course of the HAC season. He ranked near the top in series and single-game performances as well. He rolled a 677 series this year, sixth best among all players and had a 279 game, one pin behind Milton’s Jaznik Hoover’s 270.
At the team event the Eastern Regional, Hoover was at his best. His three-game series of 766 — games of 264-254-248 — was second-best out of bowlers from 36 teams to earn home all-star honors in the region. His regional series was 44 pins better than any other player in the HAC this year and was nearly 100 pins more than any other local player in the team competition.
Also on The Daily Item’s first-team is Midd-West’s Kyle Beward, Danville’s Talan Walton, Mifflinburg’s Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove’s Owen Hoot and Mifflinburg’s Derek Hackenberg.