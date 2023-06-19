BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Shikellamy senior Emma Fetterman capped her stellar high school bowling career by winning the singles title at the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship on Monday while the Braves had the best team result ever, finishing second at the Beaver Vu Bowl outside of Dayton, Ohio.
Fetterman, who will bowl collegiately at Top 25 program Tulane in the fall, pulled away from top qualifier Malaya Chavez of Joliet West High in Illinois on Monday to claim the national title.
On Sunday, Mikayla Grennel, Kennedy Rudy, Arianna Woodcock, Shanna Kimball and Fetterman went to the wire against fellow unbeaten Hardin County High from Tennessee before losing by 30 pins after three Baker games in the national title match.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Shikellamy coach Mark Derr said Monday afternoon. “We were right in the team final until the last few frames. The match was a lot closer than the score was.”
Hardin County and Shikellamy were the top two teams coming out of qualifying on Sunday, two of three teams to break 2,900 pins in three qualifying matches. They remained the top two squads through each round of qualifying.
The Braves had to survive a three-team Baker match in the semifinals against Joliet West and another team from Wisconsin and earned a match with Hardin County by edging Joliet West by 14 pins.
In the final, Hardin County rallied after dropping the first Baker game, outscoring the Braves over the final two games to win 616-586.
“It was a great final against another team that hadn’t lost anything all year. It came down to one or two shots,” Derr said, whose Braves won their fourth state title since 2017 earlier this year. “This team has been together for a while, and they’ve been down this road before.”
Since 2017, the Braves have finished second (2023), third (2019), fourth twice (2017 and 2018), fifth (2021) and sixth (2022).
In Monday’s individual competition, all five Shikellamy players qualified for the singles event with three of them — Fetterman, Rudy and Woodcock — advancing through the first two cuts. Grennel finished 103rd overall and Kimball was 44th.
Rudy finished 24th after making the second cut while Woodcock, sixth a year ago, was 32nd.
Fetterman was 15th after three qualifying rounds and worked her way through four cuts to face Chavez in the final. There, Fetterman rolled a 257 to topple Chavez by 36 pins to claim the national title.
“For Emma, it’s really icing on the cake to a great career,” Derr said.