SUNBURY — Sunbury residents will soon have a place to go for fresh meats, cheeses and seafood as Fetter’s Meat Market is set to open in downtown Sunbury.
This will be the second Fetter’s Meat Market in the Valley, as owner Lisa Foulds, of Milton, said her family wanted to expand its business, from Milton to Sunbury and thanks to a city councilman it was made possible.
“We are very excited to be part of Sunbury and the downtown,” she said. “I want to thank Councilman John Barnhart for continuing to ask me to come to Sunbury.”
Fetter’s Meat Market will be located at 317 Market Street, and is set to open on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The market will also have deli-style products, cheeses, frozen products, fresh seafood and fresh cut meats, Foulds said.
Barnhart said he has been meeting with Foulds and Mayor Josh Brosious regularly for the past several months in order to help Folds find a spot in town.
“We are thrilled to have them here in our downtown,” Barnhart said. “I have been trying for the past five years and I hope this causing a huge domino effect to get more and more business in Sunbury.
Brosious said he has been traveling to Milton, where the home store is located, for years and is now ready to have them in Sunbury.
“We are continuing to grow our downtown,” he said. “I am personally thankful to fetter’s Meat Market for choosing to invest in the city.”
Fetter’s Meat Market had a spot inside the Sunbury Market House, on Market Street, for years before deciding to move out of the location and just sticking with the Milton location. Once the new spot became available the business had more room, Folds said she was ready to come back to the city.
Folds said the store will be ready to go by Tuesday and that hours of operation will be from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“We are anxious to get started and we are ready to serve Sunbury,” she said. “We look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday.”