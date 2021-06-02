PAXINOS — The Housing Authority of Northumberland County is hosting an annual Fight the Blight Golf Tournament on Friday.
The fifth annual event, which will start at 10 a.m. Friday at Indian Hills Golf Club at 1167 Old Reading Rd, Paxinos, is a way to raise money to battle rundown and abandoned properties. Thirty teams of four will participate in contests and prizes for longest drive; closest to the flagstick on all Par 3s; three flights and two places; and field flights (two winners per flight).
"It filled up really quick this year," said HANC Executive Director Ed Christiano. "People want to get out from over the winter. There weren't many golf tournaments last year. This is the first big event at Indian Hills this year."
Last year, the event was postponed until September. The event averages $12,000 to $15,000 a year, he said.
Housing Authority Deputy administrator Pat Mack said the event has full sponsorship and a great turnout.
"We had to cut it off at 30 teams," said Mack. "It's a heck of a year. People are really itching to get out."
The overall sponsor for the event is Parea BioSciences, a medical marijuana grower/processor facility that opened in 2020 in Coal Township
"We can't thank them enough for recognizing the cause and coming out to support it," said Mack.
Commissioner Joe Klebon, who will participate in the event, said he's looking forward to competing.
"It'll be a fun day for a good cause," he said. "any day I go out and play golf, I look forward to it."
Mack said the event is a good way to raise awareness of the Authority's continuing efforts to fight blight.
"It helps us when we need to show how much local support and buy-ins there are," he said.
Most recently, construction has started on 36-unit senior apartment building called Mountainside Estates in Coal Township. The vacant, blighted building and property adjacent to the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center along Trevorton Road sits as the last witness to what was a bustling service community. Long ago, the entire site was developed as a complex to serve the poor and aging with several buildings, agricultural support and access roads.
Most recently, the surviving county home was used as county offices but they stopped using the property in 2004, according to county Housing Director Ed Christiano.
The authority is also working on a pocket park in downtown Shamokin to replace several blighted buildings.