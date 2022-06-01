LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Weis Markets executives and Dairy Association officials kicked off the sixth annual Fill a Glass with Hope program Wednesday by delivering two truckloads of fresh milk to families in need as distributed by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank partners as part of World Milk Day.
A fundraising goal of $100,000 was announced by Jane Clements, Chief Executive Officer, Feeding Pennsylvania, as part of a partnership formed among Feeding Pennsylvania and member food banks, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, and American Dairy Association North East.
Monies raised will enable member food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from their local dairies in order to distribute it to families in need. Fill a Glass with Hope launched statewide at the 100th PA Farm Show in 2016.
Each member food bank became licensed as a charitable milk sub-dealer by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing board, allowing them to purchase milk from dairies at a reduced price. That reduced price is further subsidized by donations and sponsorships. The program has distributed more than 21 million servings of fresh milk since inception through the charitable food network of pantries, soup kitchen, shelters, and feeding programs.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Charlie Batch was also on hand representing the Pennsylvania Dairy Association.
“I am in support of what you all are doing here, making sure milk is available for kids, as they start their day,” he said. “I am humbled to be here with this group. I want everyone to know how important the Fill a Glass with Hope is to the people of Central Pennsylvania.”
Redding, the keynote speaker, said, “hunger is with us every day of the year. and to the folks who produce dairy, weather doesn’t matter. They are here for us and taking care of us in so many ways. Thank you to all of Pennsylvania’s dairy producers and processors, and thanks to Weis Markets, who through the years have been anchored here, and buy from Pennsylvania farmers.”
Redding said he is inspired by the Fill a Glass with Hope. “At the end of the day, it is about hope.”
Making ends meet
Farmer Dina Zug, of Mifflintown, said “I’m proud to represent all of my fellow dairy farmers. We see that this is an important campaign. It’s an initiative that showcases our dedication to producing wholesome, nutritious milk. and also in ensuring that is available to families in our communities.”
This program makes it possible to help children, because milk is essential to their growth, Zug continued.
After her remarks, Zug noted how difficult it has been to make a living as a dairy farmer over the years.
On Wednesday morning, the price of a Class 1 gallon of milk was $4.03, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This year is one of those once-in-a lifetime years that we had way back when,” Zug said. “The price of milk is relatively good right now for dairy farmers. But the cost of feed and all of our other costs of production are going up too. We strive to maintain a low cost of production as much as we can. We’ll switch around different kinds of feed that might not be as expensive to help offset the rising feed cost.”