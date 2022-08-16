LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved the final sale agreement on Great Streams Common industrial park on Tuesday and said major changes are in the works for the area.
The warranty deed between the county, and Patton Industrial Development LLC for the conveyance of 45.807 acres comes along with the settlement, statement and resolution number approving the sale and all other closing documents.
According to County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber, Union County needs these documents to officially transfer ownership of the property to Patton.
“These are the final documents for closing,” said Reber. “We approved the documents” necessary for closing.
Reber said the documents haven’t been signed yet.
Patton paid $1.375 million for the property in Allenwood, Reber said.
The formal closing will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. with attorney Ann S. Pepperman, of McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport, according to Steve Patton, president of Patton Logistics.
Patton said he met with an architectural design and engineering firm on Tuesday and told them to start moving forward with designs for two buildings at 235,000 square feet.
According to Patton, he expects the buildings to be operational in 12-15 months and estimates the project will bring 25-35 new jobs to the area.
“We want to fast track them. It will happen almost immediately upon the buildings being completed,” Patton said.
Patton said there was a possibility to build a million square foot building.
“There’s so much demand,” he said. “Right now we’re renting every available facility we can for overflow space in Williamsport and Central Pennsylvania.”
Patton’s buildings store building materials, packaging supplies, canned food and a variety of manufacturing components to be shipped to various locations in the United States.
“We’re ramping up a significant amount of hiring in order to handle the business that’s coming forward in advance of these buildings being completed,” Patton said.
Once the buildings are complete all products from his rental facilities will transition to Great Streams.
There is also opportunity, he said, for his trucking company, Patton Logistics, to have its own base at Great Stream and a fleet of drivers for his clients.
Patton said his company has 450 trucks along with abilities to warehouse and provide logistics services and that is what attracted him to the area. He said all aspects of his business feed into one another.
“It makes this area very attractive,” he said. “We draw businesses to central Pennsylvania.”
Patton said his company is a “one-stop shop” and is a draw to people living outside of the area.