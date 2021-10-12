Union County Commissioners and election officials should have been able to find a suitable location for voters from Lewisburg’s Third Precinct in time for the general election. The hope is they live up to their promise to find a permanent location within the precinct’s borders by next spring.
Voters in Lewisburg 3 will cast their Nov. 2 ballot at Bucknell University’s Weis Center for the Performing Arts, a shared location with East Buffalo Township’s Fourth Precinct. Shared voting locations are uncommon, but do occur and more have popped up to help mitigate the spread of COVID.
The legitimate complaint of some in the Third Precinct is that the Weis Center is not geographically located in the precinct. Lewisburg 3 voters had been casting ballots at Bucknell’s Larison Hall, on the northern edge of campus. The precinct relocated to the Weis Center, more centrally located on campus but farther from downtown for the fall 2020 presidential election and has remained there through the spring primary and now the Nov. 2 general. County Election Director Greg Katherman said the university cited COVID-19 concerns and conflicts with final exams for the switch and agreed to host the precinct at the alternative site.
It is understandable temporary changes were needed and possibly still are, as the COVID pandemic has continued to wane and surge over the past 19 months. The move also likely saves election officials time and money by not needing to set up, staff and operate a separate polling place.
During a meeting last week, some voters and elected officials voiced concern that the move may become permanent. They cited issues with parking, a longer distance for voters who walk to the polls and even lighting at the Weis Center. The No. 1 concern was the polling spot’s location outside of the precinct.
“When we voted at the high school, it was a neighborhood thing. People walked there,” said Mayor Judy Wagner. The former Lewisburg High location, now the GreenSpace Center, is a spot county officials hope to return to, they said, but officials were unable to secure the location for November.
Katherman and Commissioner Jeff Reber both pledged to get the polling location back in the precinct.
“We’re very hopeful we can find a spot that is more suitable,” Reber said.
The clock is ticking to get this done before next year’s primary election, which will likely have a big draw with races for U.S. Senate and House, governor and all state House members on the ballot.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.