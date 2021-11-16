A little more than a week out from Thanksgiving, we are reminded today to think about our friends and neighbors who can use some help this time of the year.
As we continue to slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling. The cost of everything from gas and home heating fuel to food has increased over the past year. While wages have increased in some places, the need is still great.
Fortunately, there are ways we can all help, either by donating food, money, time and fellowship in the coming weeks and months.
Last week, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive started with a goal of raising $50,000 this year. The campaign traditionally supports more than 400 families and 600 children in the Milton and Sunbury areas by providing holiday gifts, food and financial assistance. Eight long-term care facilities also receive funding from the drive, readily visible and often audible by the volunteer bell-ringers.
Holiday meal distributions begin this week with giveaways for income-eligible families and others in our region. See a list of food distributions at dailyitem.com or call the Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition at 570-374-0181 for more information.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, eight Valley organizations will host holiday meals. Most of them will be pick-up or delivery only, but these wonderful traditions continue. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville has been hosting its event, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, for nearly 40 years. Rhonda Fisher and her angels annually feed hundreds of families in and around Sunbury and will do so again next week as they have done for more than two decades.
There are also meals available at churches in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Milton, Mifflinburg and Northumberland.
Volunteers are always needed at the Thanksgiving Day meals. What a wonderful way to begin a season of giving than by giving time.
Donations are already coming in for the annual Here. For Good. campaign, which kicks off on Thanksgiving day. The program is a partnership between the Salvation Army, The Daily Item Sunbury Broadcasting and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Each day starting Nov. 26, we will tell the stories of Valley families who benefit from the program that broke a record last year. The fund raised $148,871 and more than $3.1 million over its 30-plus years.
On the heels of those events and programs is Giving Tuesday, a decade-old program encouraging people to donate to charity or nonprofits following the often Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday holiday push. That date, always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is Nov. 30.
There are countless ways to brighten a neighbors’ holiday — or even people we don’t know.
They often take minimal effort, just a level of empathy we could all use a little more of right now.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.