When I was young I wanted to be one of two things when I grew up: The third baseman for the Phillies or a football coach.
My baseball career tapped out in high school. Coaching got sidetracked when I got to college and fell in love with writing about sports.
Last year, I found my way to the coaching tracks. My son was entering his second year playing football and they were looking for assistants. I signed on, partly as a way to help, partly as a way to selfishly spend more time with the kid.
Total blast from the first day. I loved every second of it. The kids, about half playing tackle football for the first time, and the “big graders” — as a former boss used to call them — in their second year, were all sponges as you would expect.
My son never asked to play flag football or other organized sports when he was younger. We didn’t push. Out of the blue, he said he wanted to play football. As a family, we had the talk about safety and any concerns we had.
I played tackle football as soon as I could. When I was young, that was fifth grade. Today’s kids start a lot earlier, some in second grade, most in third around here. There are parts of the country where they start younger. When I got to high school I was the definition of an average football player, good enough to play a little bit as a 10th-grader and start most of the following two years.
That was cool for me. My kid is trending that exact same way if he wants. Good for him.
It’s fun coaching him, if for no other reason than we can talk shop and the girls (mom and daughter) don’t get it. My wife knows a lot about football — and I mean a lot — but not the verbiage and such. Plus my son and I get to spend two hours together doing the same thing each day, which hardly ever happens unless we’re traveling.
I always felt bad for kids whose parents coached. It’s tough. Parents don’t want to show favoritism, so the opposite almost always happens; the coaches’ kids often get held to a higher standard.
Last year, my son was the center on the fourth-grade team. If you know anything about youth football, the center-quarterback exchange is about 50-50, maybe lower than that in some spots. But we somehow nailed it. The quarterback was about the same size as our starting center which helped. Over the course of a nine-game season, the team put one snap on the ground the entire season. That came when the starting QB went out for a play injured.
Covering sports for as long as I have, I’ve seen a lot of remarkable stats. A third/fourth-grade football team botching one snap in nine games is among the most impressive.
But the kid took it hard. He still talks about it, still bothers him because we preached all season that it was the most important thing for our team. We recovered more than 20 fumbles last year when other teams dumped snaps. We gave it away once.
Last week in practice, now up with the bigger kids on the fifth- and sixth-grade team, he did it again. The kid playing opposite him outweighed him by 100 pounds, so he was likely thinking as much about blocking him as getting the ball to the quarterback.
He was super bummed because that’s his thing, the most important thing he does for his team.
I told him we’d work on it at home. He offered a little smirk and ran back to the huddle.
