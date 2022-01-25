Finding a fitness program to suit your needs can be hard. Valley fitness experts say that starting with small steps can build the foundation a solid life change.
“The easiest — and the hardest — thing to do is to just make a commitment to start,” advises Tyler Hanson, athletic training coordinator, Evangelical Community Hospital. He adds, “Learn your body. The best way to do anything is with knowledge. Go to your doctor, get a wellness check and see what your body needs — first — before you begin any activity regiment. This is the best way to stay injury free.”
Setting a goal will help you design your fitness program. Hanson adds, “Always refer to the SMART goal setting principles: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-bound. Make sure that you use these parameters as your guide, and you will be able to be disciplined in whatever regimen you choose.”
If lack of time and stamina are an issue, try weaving short periods of activity into your day. Start with five or ten minutes a couple of times a day. As your stamina improves, gradually increase the amount of time you exercise. Any amount of activity is better than none at all. Listen to your body. If you feel pain, shortness of breath, dizziness or nausea you may be pushing yourself too hard.
Wendi Cerra-Hand, senior wellness coordinator for Geisinger 65 Forward encourages “The good news about exercise is that it’s never too late to start! Small bouts of activities that an individual enjoys are the key to starting something new and sticking with it over time. Of course, consult with your physician first before starting any new exercise program.”
Cerra-Hand also advocates stretching as a great way to start moving your body because it can be done just about anywhere. She notes, “The most important thing to remember about stretching is that it can improve flexibility, mobility and overall balance. It”s also important to remember stretching should never be painful or cause strains. Don’t forget to breathe as you stretch, too!”
Another small change Hanson encourages people to make is to prioritize recovery in your daily routine. “If we make recovery a part of our daily routine, our fitness levels won’t just increase, but our overall wellness will. Recovery can mean many different things for everyone.” He explains that this may mean getting more sleep or self-correcting your posture. “Recovery, to me, seems to be a small aspect with a large impact that seems to be overlooked when it comes to improving fitness.”
He advises that six weeks after you start your journey, you should take time to reassess your fitness. You may find you need to increase the amount of time needed to improve. Or you may be surprised to find that you’re exercising just the right amount of time to meet your goals. Hanson said, “If you are just starting out or trying to get back on track with a fitness journey, take it slow. It is a marathon, not a sprint. Moving too hard and fast into a workout leads to increased chance of injuries. General rule is to stay safe and be smart.”
Cerra-Hand suggests that if you are stuck and do not know how to start or how to get back into things, one option is to consider hiring a trainer to help you. At The Miller Center, and other fitness locations, you should be able to work with a knowledgeable staff that is available to help you with whatever goals you have set. “Trainers are ideal for anyone, those experienced or inexperienced in fitness, and we are great at helping you stay on track and accountable.”
Cerra-Hand concludes with a reminder that exercise and mental health go hand in hand. “Our bodies aren’t meant to be sedentary. Movement helps to increase those feel-good endorphins in our brain!”
Group exercise classes that are led by trained professionals and are offered in locations which have guidelines for safety and sanitation during the pandemic are another option for beginning to move and improve.
If none of those options appeal to you, be creative. Go for a hike with friends or family on the weekend. Take a rock climbing lesson or visit the local pool. Drive less, walk more. Park in the back row of the parking lot or even a few blocks away and walk to your destination. Exercise can not only improve your physical health but doing things with people you enjoy helps your mental and emotional health as well.