Finn Jacob Artley, 3, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Danville on Nov. 19, 2018, he was the son for Joseph Artley and Shandel Metzger of Watsontown.
Finn loved watching Peppa Pig and playing with toys that made sounds or played music.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Landen Artley and Jaxon Artley.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.