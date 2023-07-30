A multi-alarm fire broke out at the former Laurelton Center in Hartley Township on Sunday evening.
The extent of the fire, which started shortly after 6 p.m., was unavailable at press time, but the Union County Fire Wire on Facebook reported it as a “working building fire” with flames through the roof of the two-story building. After additional tankers were called out at 6:34 p.m., an evacuation order for firefighters was given at 6:47 p.m.
West End Fire Chief Rich Wright was unavailable for comment. The 266-acre complex along Route 45 is located in the western end of Union County.
Laurelton Center, which was purchased by Jay Fulkroad, of McAlisterville for $1,005,000 in 2021, was the final name of a state-owned mental health institution, which closed in 1998. Its creation as an all-female facility was authorized by the Pennsylvania Legislature in 1913 and in January 1920, it received its first patient.
Laurelton Center was exclusive to females deemed to have mental health issues and didn’t receive its first male patients until 1969. The patient population exceeded 1,000 at its height but dropped below 200 before it closed.
The property had been eyed by several developers for multiple uses in the ensuing years: high-end golf course and resort, religious homeless shelter, residential drug and alcohol treatment facility, action sports and camping complex.
Mountain Valley Inc., headed by Maryland businessman Gary Murphy, bought Laurelton Center from the Commonwealth in 2006 for $1,632,500, according to a deed. It stood mostly dormant thereafter.
The site was most recently the inspiration behind the novel “The Foundling” by New York Times bestselling authority Ann Leary. The author hosted a lecture about the new novel at Bucknell University in March.