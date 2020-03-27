Turbot Township
Turbot Township Fire Company will offer a grocery and basic necessity delivery service to all Turbot Township residents age 60 and older and people with disabilities seven days a week beginning March 26 and continuing for the next two weeks.
Residents are asked to call company President Jason Swallow at 570-317-6672 and place an order. Residents are asked to include their name, address, phone number and order if they have to leave a message. Volunteers will shop, deliver the items and provide a receipt at which time residents will have to pay for the items. Items will be delivered within 24 hours after being placed. There is no charge for the service.
Elysburg/Ralpho Township
The Elysburg Fire Department will be doing home grocery delivery for seniors ages 60 and up and veterans with disabilities of any age in Elysburg and Ralpho Township. Orders should be for necessities such as basic foods and toiletries. To place an order, contact Ralpho Township Secretary Debi Olson at 570-672-9236. Orders can be placed any day of the week, including Saturdays and Sundays. Be sure to include name, address and what is needed.
Deliveries will be made within 24 hours of the request and items will have to be paid for at the time of delivery. The person will be given their receipt. There is no additional fee for delivery. Deliveries will continue for two weeks.