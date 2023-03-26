SUNBURY — Fire crews from across Sunbury battled a house fire in a duplex along Miller Street in Sunbury this afternoon.
The blaze impacted at least two homes. Heavy smoke and flames are coming out of the first and second-floor windows of both sides of the duplex.
Dozens of firefighters were on the scene, working to quell the blaze. Both homes were heavily damaged.
A demolition crew arrived at the scene later in the afternoon to tear down what was left of the house.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.