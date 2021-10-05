SELINSGROVE — Art was brought to life in Selinsgrove on Sept. 18 at the First Annual Plein Air Competition co-sponsored by the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance of Shamokin Dam. The ‘Canvas the Grove’ event brought 18 artists of different ages, skill, and experience levels from around the area to capture a beautiful “plein air style” setting of Selinsgrove for the chance to demonstrate their creative talents while competing for cash prizes.
Plein Air artists had two hours to create, in the medium of their choice, their picturesque view of the community before presenting to the judges. Participating judges included Susquehanna University’s Lynn Buck; Selinsgrove High School Art Teacher, Cristi Beeler; Harrisburg’s Susquehanna Art Museum Executive Director, Alice Ann Schwab; and local artist, Joanne Landis.
First place winner, Cindy Dozpat received $500 for her painting highlighting a Selinsgrove barn setting. Second place winner, Kelly Charlesworth received $350, for her painted scene of Penns’ Creek from the Isle of Que Bridge, which also took home the $400 prize as Viewer’s Choice winner. And, third place winner, Julie Riker received $250, for her painting of the Selinsgrove Farmer’s Market, which is framed and available for purchase at The Kind Café for $400.