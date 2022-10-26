WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently approved $1,036,857 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations through community fund grants.
More than $2.5 million in requests were considered through the fall grant cycle. Advisory Board members worked with FCFP staff to determine the most advantageous uses of the funding. Service area, population, sustainability, community support, need, and adherence to the grant criteria were considered for each proposal.
Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund grantees:
Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children, $10,529 — for volunteer recruitment initiatives
Family Promise of Lycoming County, $35,000 — for expansion of services
Montoursville Public Library Association, $50,000 — for renovations to the Konkle Memorial Library
Pennsylvania College of Technology, $50,000 — for decorative arts restoration for the Community Arts Center
YWCA Northcentral PA, $50,000 — for replacement of 100+ year old plumbing
Central Area Fire Chiefs Association, $100,000 — for repair of their training building
STEP, Inc., $105,000 — for replacement of windows for the Lincoln Street facility
North Central Sight Services, $126,750 — for restroom low vision solution renovation project
Borough of Jersey Shore, $159,578 — for the Regional Public Safety Complex project
Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, $250,000 — for the build of new homes on Scott & Clark streets
Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund grantees:
Keystone Service Systems, $5,000 — for mental health recovery through expressive art program
Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, $7,000 — for teaching materials for equitable care for Spanish-speaking patients
West Branch Arts Consortium, $8,000 — for Educator-in-Residence performers for local school districts
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, $10,000 — for equipment geared towards youth and young adults
Gaudenzia Inc., $15,000 — for the substance use disorder treatment and recovery program
Transitional Housing and Care Center, $15,000 — for the Gatehouse’s Road to Independence program
Evangelical Community Hospital, $20,000 — for the Mobile Medical Service Education program
Susquehanna Valley United Way, $20,000 — for Equity Mapping Project