WILLIAMSPORT — With costs for higher education outpacing inflation at many colleges and universities, the future may be daunting for many promising young people. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) works to create scholarship funds that will benefit graduating seniors and non-traditional students.
Endowed scholarship funds at FCFP are created by gifts made by individuals, families, and organizations. These gifts are invested to provide income to award scholarships every year to different students. In many instances, scholarships are awarded based on pre-determined criteria that are reflective of the personal values and interests of those who establish the funds.
FCFP recently awarded $309,297.50 in scholarships to 92 students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Eligibility and criteria vary by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from high schools in Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run, and Williamsport school districts, as well as St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Non-traditional students throughout Pennsylvania received scholarships to continue their education. Area 2021 recipients are as follows:
Danville Area School District: Olivia Outt, Chuck Yost Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Penn State University; Miranda Spotts, Patton Family Scholarship Fund, $2,672, Bloomsburg University
Lewisburg Area School District: Sarah Mahoney, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $750, undecided
Mifflinburg Area School District: Camille Finerghty, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,115, Lock Haven University
Milton Area School District: Rebecca Gehrer, Gina Barnhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,085 Bloomsburg University
Mount Carmel Area School District: Michael Balichik, “Annie” and “B R” Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,431, Wilkes University; Kaine Bressi, “Annie” and “B R” Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,431, Penn State University; Trevor McDonald, Mark D’Angelo Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Luzerne County Community College
Warrior Run School District: Alyssa Hoffman, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Carnegie Mellon University; Hannah Staman, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Duquesne University