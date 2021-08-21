SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The first four teams were eliminated from the Little League World Series on Saturday, and Eli Jones made sure Washington wasn’t one of them.
Jones pitched a complete game no-hitter, and drove in the only run in Washington’s 1-0 win over Florida, keeping the Northwest champions alive in the process.
“I want to thank my infielders and outfield for helping me with the no-hitter,” Jones said. “In the sixth inning, I was scared. I walked a guy and got a little bit nervous.”
New Hampshire topped Tennessee, Louisiana beat Pennsylvania, and New Jersey rallied to defeat Connecticut in the other elimination games.
Jones singled in the top of the fifth — for one of Washington’s four hits — to knock in the winning run.
Louisiana — the only team to win the World Series after losing its opening game, which it did in 2019 — kept its hopes of a repeat title alive with a 5-3 win over the local favorite.
“We had the momentum and the crowd, but Louisiana just did a good job of slowing it down,” Pennsylvania manager Ben Ludwig said. “Louisiana just buckled down.”
Louisiana scored early with two runs in the first inning, one in the second and another in the third to take a 4-0 lead, but Pennsylvania tried to fight back.
The Mid-Atlantic champions scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth — including getting a home run from Sam Buckley — halving their deficit.
“It was a high-pressure moment, but we’re battle-tested,” Louisiana manager Steven Menard said. “We stayed focused, even with that big swing. They took one inning from us, but we won the other five.”
Louisiana pushed its lead back to three in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Pennsylvania scored a lone run in the sixth.
Louisiana will play another elimination game Monday.
“We can pick each other up,” Louisiana center fielder Cooper Hawkins said, “even if our back is to the wall.”
New Hampshire took advantage of some Tennessee miscues on its way to a 4-1 win.
In the bottom of the first inning, the New England champions scored a pair of runs. Mason DeVall was hit by a pitch and scored on an error. Tristian Lucier drew a walk and scored on a passed ball.
Lucier also pitched and was nearly unhittable through the first three innings.
“Sometimes in Little League you run into those guys,” Tennessee manager Randy Huth said. “We just happened to run into two of them. Both pitchers we faced would have been tough to beat. No matter who faced them.”
Tennessee’s fans had a reason to cheer in the top of the fourth when Nolan Brown beat out an infield single. Pinch-runner Mateo Bruzzese advanced two bases on passed balls, and scored Tennessee’s first run on a sacrifice fly by William Dreussi.
New Hampshire quickly extended its lead in the bottom half of the inning. Keith Townsend drove in a pair of runners who reached on an error and a walk.
Tennessee’s dream of continuing on ended on a double play in the bottom of the sixth.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted but they have nothing to hand their heads about,” Huth said. “The entire town of Nolensville was jumping. The entire state of Tennessee was following us. I told them it was OK to feel this way because it does hurt. I wanted to reassure them they are going to be remembered forever.”
Connecticut led New Jersey 1-0 early, and 4-1 after the top of the third.
The Mid-Atlantic runners-up still trailed in the bottom of the fifth, but that’s when New Jersey’s bats broke out.
Cailen Cimorelli hit an infield single to tie the game, and Joey DiMeo delivered the big blow.
With the bases loaded, DiMeo blasted a 1-1 pitch over the center-field fence for a grand slam and an 8-4 lead.
“I was thinking we needed to get into a groove,” DiMeo said.
New Jersey went on to win 11-4.
“We kept our dream alive today,” New Jersey manager Paul Miko said. “The boys had an amazing practice yesterday. We told the kids we needed their best at-bats and they delivered.”