Danville has a first-year girls coach in Nikki Maxfield, and she wasted little time in putting her stamp on the Ironmen.
She quickly instituted a motto for her team — "'Learn with each other, compete for each other and unite together,' I think that best summarizes our goals for the year."
Maxfield has plenty to work with in her first year for the Ironmen, as Danville returns five players who received postseason recognition last year.
Seniors Mariana Arnabar, Kyra Welliver and Cara Bohner, junior Sarah Bhanushali and sophomore Mahek Kotru were all honored.
"The biggest strengths of our team are that everyone works really hard; they are all very kind to one another; and they are all fighters," Maxfield said.
The Ironmen have 14 players on the roster as they look to make some noise in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II. There is some work to do, though.
"Our team needs to keep practicing, drilling, lifting weights, conditioning, and never settling as far as where we are skill set-wise," Maxfield said.
At Lewisburg — one of Danville's HAC-II foes — coach Sam Harer wants his team to return to team districts for the first time since 2014.
Seniors Grace Hilkert, Bridget Kinnaman and Kaitlyn Fessler are expected to handle the singles duties for Lewisburg, and dropped only six games combined in the opener.
"With their experience, they can help the younger players develop their tennis game, skills in a varsity match," Harer said.
Montoursville, Central Columbia, Hughesville, Loyalsock and Bloomsburg round out HAC-II.
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Nikki Maxfield, first year
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Cara Bohner, sr.; Kyra Welliver, sr.; Mariana Arnabar, sr.; Gretchen Pickle, sr.; Sara Bhanushali, jr.; Ella DeWald, jr.; Lilly Pictcavage, so.; Amelia Benjamin, so.; Mehak Kotru, so.; Lilly Nagle, so.; Elaina Soza, so.; Sarah Hancock, fr.; Maya Hasenbalg, fr.; Lucy Mucciolo, fr.