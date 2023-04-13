Looking for something fun to do with the family? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Want to help a Valley community while making an impact on the environment? The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) will be holding a Montour County parks and trails cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers can head to the Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park, the North Branch Canal Tail, North Branch Susquehanna River access locations, Chillisquaque Creek access locations and around Washingtonville. To pre-register — which is encouraged — and learn more, look up “Montour Area Recreation Commission” on Facebook and click on the event.
2. Get your children a passport to the world at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The museum will be celebrating cultures from around the world with Bucknell University Foreign Language teaching assistants. The event will be held in the museum courtyard, weather permitting, and will offer hands-on opportunities designed to help foster tolerance and inclusion of different traditions, religions, appearances, languages and art forms. The program is included with general admission. More details are available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
3. W&L Nissan and W&L Mazda are holding an After-Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the dealership, 3819 North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam (the former Kmart). The afternoon will be filled with activities for the whole family. There will be food, games and prizes. The event is free but guests are encouraged to RSVP to the event on W&L Nissan’s Facebook page.
4. Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. is holding a cruise-in from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Blvd., Route 15 in Lewisburg. All years, makes and models are welcome. There will also be music and door prizes. For more details, call 570-490-0860 or visit www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
5. Head out to Beaver Springs to watch a fun game of Donkey Basketball. The Midd-West FFA will hold the fundraising tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the West Snyder Elementary School, 645 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs. Tickets are $10 at the door and there will be a concession stand. Attendees are encouraged to wear their boots and jeans. More details are available at mwsd.cc.