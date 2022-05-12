Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Here are some fun activities around the Valley:
1. Get a little wild with your family at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, 760 Tobias Dr., Halifax, this weekend. The park is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the petting zoo, go on a safari ride or see their amazing menagerie of monkeys, birds and more. Admission varies depending on the activity. For more information, go to laketobias.com
2. Head to the Middlecreek Area Community Center for the Kids’ Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The center, located at 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs, will have inflatable attractions, activities, pony rides, firetrucks and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit maccrec.org
3. Winnie the Pooh Daycare is sponsoring a Spring Carnival at the St. Pauline Complex, 1150 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, vendors, raffles and entertainment for all ages. Children can enjoy a bounce house, build a bear stand, petting zoo and a balloon artist among other things. Learn more at https://allevents.in/kulpmont/200022351620257
4. The Montour Area Recreation Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are holding an interactive presentation on the snakes of Pennsylvania Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the Montour Preserve, 700 Preserve Road, Danville. The presentation will cover the differences between venous and non-venomous creatures and basic biology for their habits and strategies. Attendees will have the chance to handle live animal, but the venomous snakes will only be handled by staff. Admission is free. For more details, visit www.visitcentralpa.org/events/outdoor-adventure/snakes-of-pennsylvania
5. Learn about the history of the Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St., Mifflinburg, at the museum’s 25th Anniversary celebration from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The historic property, home of 19th-century Union County Commissioner and Justice of the Peace Frederick A. Gutelius, was at risk of being sold and destroyed when community members bought it at an auction and preserved it as a piece of Mifflinburg history. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.guteliushousemuseum.org/calendar.
Do you have a family-friendly event or activity? Let the Daily Item know at news@dailyitem.com