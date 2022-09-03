Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these Valley activities:
1. Get in the fall frame of mind when Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm, 3319 Mexico Road, Milton, opens it’s corn maze Friday. The family can work together to find their way out of the 7 acre maze with 4 miles of trails — and when you’re out, take a shot at the farm’s giant lawn games, including checker, Jenga, lollipop golf and more. The maze is open until Nov. 6, so there will be plenty of time to go explore. The farm will also start hayrides on Sept. 14. For more information on hours and prices, visit kohlsstonyhill.com/corn-maze/
2. Bucknell University’s Griot Institute will hold a welcome back event at noon Saturday at the Science Quad. The community is invited to a celebration with performances by Soul in Motion African Dance and Drums Ensemble. There will also be food, in-person conversations and information about future Griot Institute events. For more information, visit calendar.bucknell.edu/griot-institute/view/event/event_id/34660
3. Head to the Bannerville Fire Company 7547 Stage Road, McClure, for pro wrestling on Saturday at 5 p.m. Wrestlers TRK and Steel will be there. Kids ages 8 and under are free and tickets are $12 at the door.
4. Want to soar to new heights — or at least watch things that do? The Balloonfest, Air Show and So Much More will be held at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville on Saturday and Sunday. The event is fun for the whole family, with entertainment such as hot air balloon and plane rides, RC planes. magicians. There will also be skydiving teams and stands promoting STEM learning opportunities. For more information, visit www.balloonfestairshow.com/
5. While the McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair officially kicks off on on Monday, Valley residents can head over Sunday for the pageant and vesper service. The pageant starts at 1 p.m. with the opening ceremony and then contestants will compete for the titles of Teeny Bean, Little Miss Bean, Fair Princess and Fair Queen. At 6:30, there will be a vesper service with the Fuller Family Singers. The fair is Ohio Street in McClure. For more information, visit mcclurebeansoupfair.com/