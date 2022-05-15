Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Here are some fun opportunities around the Valley:
Have a talent you want to share with the Valley? Register for the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, to register for the talent show on June 10 and spend the weekend practicing. For more details on the show, visit the library.
Get ready to paint - err, chalk the town on Friday with the Watsontown Area Business Association’s Chalk the Walk. From 4 to 7 p.m., participants can decorate Watsontown’s Main Street sidewalk from First to 4th streets. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. in front of RE/MAX BRIDGES, 210 Main St. Artists should bring their own chalk supplies and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Ages 7 and under, ages 8-13 and ages 14-18. Contact remaxbridges2@gmail.com for more information.
Head out to Middlecreek Valley Antique Association’s annual Spring Show Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Showgrounds, 500 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove. The event is one of the association’s efforts to preserve agricultural artifacts and offer a look into farming and rural lifestyles of bygone days. There will be equipment demonstrations, flea market, barrel train rides, tractor pulls of all sizes — kid’s pedal tractors, antique tractors, garden tractors and mini mod pulls. There will also be food stands and Lucky Afternoon Band will be playing Saturday night. It’s free parking and admission. Visit Middlecreek Valley Antique Association on Facebook or mvaapa.org for more information.
Have your children get their fishing gear and take them to the Annual Mifflinburg Fishing Derby on 8th Street Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The derby is for kids 12 and under and is hosted by the American Legion Post 410, Buffalo Creek Watershed Alliance and the Englehart family. More than 500 trout have been stocked, including golden rainbow trout. There are door prizes for tagged fish and awards for the top three largest fish. There are refreshments available with donations. All PA Fish and Boat regulations apply.
Want to hear some local teen talent? First Columbia Bank is having it’s Teen Star Musical Competition Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bloomsburg University’s Haas Center for the Performing Arts. Twelve students from area high schools are taking part in this year’s American Idol-inspired contest, hoping to win the $2,000 prize. All proceeds go to the finalists’ high school music programs. Tickets are available for $7 at any First Columbia Bank ahead of the competition and are $5 at the door. For more details, search “First Columbia Teen Star” on Facebook.
