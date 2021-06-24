After many years of budget woes, Pennsylvania finds itself with a $3 billion surplus as the end of the fiscal year approaches. Over the next few weeks, the Pennsylvania General Assembly must decide where its priorities lie. For us, the choice is clear — investing in our children’s education will not only yield the best return on investment, but it is also the moral and just thing to do.
Let’s face it, the status quo is not working. Our lackluster state investment in public education, which is sixth worst in the nation, forces local school districts to pay for growing costs through increased property taxes. PA’s state education funding is not enough to bridge the gap between what wealthy and poor districts can generate in local taxes. The poorest 20% of school districts spend $7,866 less per-student than the wealthiest 20%. We have created an immoral system where the communities with the students who need the most resources are often the ones paying the highest taxes, yet they still have the least amount to spend.
For five years, we have had the mechanism to fix this — the bipartisan Fair Funding Formula — but not the funding to make it possible. Now, we have both. True fairness has been hampered by the fact that the formula has only applied to new money since it took effect in 2015-16, meaning only 11% of funding was allocated using the fair formula this year. This was done to prevent the seismic shifts in state aid to school districts that would occur when you use up-to-date metrics — sound public policy, not politics — to distribute funding. For decades, we have been shortchanging school districts with high taxes, high poverty and those whose enrollments have grown.
With the governor’s proposed investment of $1.3 billion, we can distribute all the funding through the Fair Funding Formula while ensuring that every school district will get an increase. What’s more? We can pay for this without dipping into our federal stimulus funds and without raising state taxes. In fact, passing a budget that fully funds education could lower your property taxes, too.
Pennsylvania is notorious for having the most inequitable funding in the country, and sadly, these inequities are felt disproportionately by our most diverse school districts with the most students of color. Currently, 80% of Pennsylvania’s students of color are in a school district getting less than its fair share of state funds.
Gov. Wolf’s plan would be transformative for students and communities that have been historically left behind, while also benefiting every district in the state. All 500 school districts would receive an increase, but 76 would receive increases of over 50 percent. Those dollars can go directly to adding or rehiring critical staff, smaller class sizes, capital improvements including lead and asbestos remediation, and even a reduction in local property tax rates.
The defenders of the status-quo want you to believe that addressing the inequities in our education funding system is a zero-sum game, where one community’s gain is another’s loss. Gov. Wolf is showing us that the opposite is true — that we can change the game to make it a win-win scenario for taxpayers and our kids’ futures.
Budgets are statements of our values, and for too long we have valued expediency over justice, equality and opportunity. We have a moral imperative to do better. Tell your representatives in the PA General Assembly to support the governor’s plan to use half of our surplus to make our education system work for all children, and to provide them the tools they need, and deserve, to thrive.
Leader Joanna McClinton represents the 191st House District, which includes portions of Philadelphia and Delaware counties. Whip Jordan Harris represents the 186th House District in Philadelphia County. Appropriations Chair Matt Bradford represents the 70th District in Montgomery County.