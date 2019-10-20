TOWSON, Md. — Towson quarterback Tom Flacco threw a school-record six touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a 56-7 win over Bucknell in nonconference football Saturday.
Flacco, the brother of Denver Broncos quarteback Joe Flacco, threw five of those touchdowns to Shane Leatherbury.
“Towson is a very good football team,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “To be successful, we had to have a good start, and that didn’t happen. Towson was explosive and took advantage of our mistakes. From here on out, with it being Patriot League play, every game is an elimination game. We have to recover from this and turn our attention to correcting our mistakes.”
Flacco threw a touchdown pass to Chris Clark four minutes into the game to give No. 18 Towson an early lead. His touchdown passes to Leatherbury helped the Tigers to a 42-7 halftime lead.
Bucknell’s touchdown, a 3-yard scamper by Jared Cooper at the second quarter’s 8:25 mark, was set up by Dominic Lyles’s 52-yard reception. After taking a screen pass from Logan Bitikofer on a third-and-8, Lyles broke two tackles en route to the Towson 21.
The Tigers finished the game with sizeable advantages in total yards (560-161) and first downs (28-8). They limited the Bison to just 6 rushing yards over the course of the contest, bolstered by making eight tackles for a loss of 31 yards.
For Bucknell, Bitikofer and John Chiarolanzio combined for 155 passing yards. Brandon Sanders had 37 yards on a team-best five catches.
Aaron Speight, who played for Susquehanna for three seasons, rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown for Towson.
No. 18 Towson 56, Bucknell 7
Bucknell 0 7 0 0 — 7
Towson 21 21 14 0 — 56
First quarter
T-Chris Clark 12 pass from Tom Flacco (Aidan O’Neill kick)
T-Shane Leatherbury 16 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick)
T-Leatherbury 8 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick)
Second quarter
T-Leatherbury 7 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick)
B-Jared Cooper 3 run (Ethan Torres kick)
T-Leatherbury 2 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick)
T-Leatherbury 45 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick)
Third quarter
T-D’Ago Hunter 92 kickoff return (O’Neill kick)
T-Aaron Speight 1 run (O’Neill kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
B T
First downs 8 28
Rushes-yards 17-6 51-328
Passing 20-38-1 18-27-0
Passing yards 155 232
Total offense 161 560
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-55 5-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Jared Cooper 9-10; Joe Fex 2-5; Tarrin Earle 2-1; Logan Bitikofer 2-minus-2; TEAM 1-minus-3; John Chiarolanzio 1-minus-5. Towson: Yeedee Thaenrat 8-112; Adrian Feliz-Platt 14-101; Aaron Speight 11-43; Tom Flacco 8-26; Triston Harris 2-16; Sean Bryan 5-16; Ryan Stover 3-11.
PASSING — Bucknell: Bitikofer 10-20-0, for 100 yards; Chiarolanzio 10-18-1, for 55 yards. Towson: Flacco 16-22-0, for 203 yards, 6 TDs; Stover 1-1-0, for 25 yards; Jeff Miller 1-3-0, for 4 yards; Harris 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Bucknell: Dominic Lyles 1-52; Brandon Sanders 5-37; Stefone Moore-Green 3-30; Connor Holmes 4-16; John McGuire 2-12; Simon Behr 1-9; Steven Walier 2-4; Dylan DeMarco 1-2; Cooper 1-minus-7. Towson: Shane Leatherbury 6-84, 5 TDs; Chris Clark 6-47, TD; Ryan Rutkowski 2-41; D’Argo Hunter 2-29; Feliz-Platt 1-20; Darian Street 1-11.