It doesn't make any difference if it's the state's personal income or sales tax, or a county or local government's earned income tax; they're all unfair flat taxes just the same.
However, the best example of an unfair flat tax is the per capita tax that can be assessed on a stay-at-home spouse, without income, or on a millionaire at the same amount, for example: $10.
Earned income, personal income, per capita and sales taxes are no different than taxes on utility bills; they are all unfair flat taxes, and they should be eliminated.
Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia and other states have enacted a graduated income tax that is based on a taxpayer's financial ability. Pennsylvania should do the same because flat taxes are unfair to lower income and working class families.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove