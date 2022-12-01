UPPER AUGUSTA — Upper Augusta's flood mitigation project got a $469,000 boost from the Commonwealth Financing Authority thanks to the efforts of the offices of state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108.
The Degenstein Foundation ($25,000), Upper Augusta Township ($20,000), SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority ($22,750), and the North Shore Railroad ($22,750), together contributed $90,500 in matching funding, according to a report from SEDA-Council of Governments.
The Upper Augusta Flood Mitigation Project addresses flash flooding that significantly impacts the 24 residents and three businesses near the intersection of Routes 890 and 61 just south of Sunbury, as well as travelers on both routes which occurred regularly during times of rainfall inundation of 3.5” or more in 12 hours or less.
During times of inundation, debris jams under the Route 61 and North Shore Rail line bridges, exacerbated flooding and threatened structural damage to the bridge.
Ice jams occur less frequently but are more hazardous since conditions can change in seconds.